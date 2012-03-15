MOST REQUESTED
Andrew McMahon Contest
Andrew McMahon is performing a sold-out show at Boston's House of Blues on April 8, 2017! Here's your chance to win two tickets, a meet-and-greet visit with the band, and hotel accommodations near the venue...
Andrew McMahon is performing a sold-out show at Boston's House of Blues on April 8, 2017! Here's your chance to win two tickets, a meet-and-greet visit with the band, and hotel accommodations near the venue...
Young the Giant stopped by the studio to paint shoes with our lucky giveaway winners! Watch the highlight reel below-- Young the Giant Shoe Painting
(artist-title) This Wild Life - Red Room Cherry Glazerr - Trash People Terra Lightfoot - Home to You Japandroids - North East South West Chain Wallet - Pale Memories The Head and the Heart - False Alarm Reuben Hollebon - On and On The Growlers - Blood of a Mutt Sleigh Bells - I Can't Stand You Anymore Spoon - Can I Sit Next to You Joyce Manor - Fake ID Twin Atlantic - Whispers The Dig - Self-Made Man
Three hours before doors opened for the Young the Giant show, a handful of fans had already congregated in front of Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel...
The BRU Crew loves Craft Brews. This month, we're supporting our friends over at Foolproof Brewing! Check it.
MOST REQUESTED
THE INDIE-CRED HOUR
This year's Rock Hunt Champions Call Security joined us for an acoustic session to display their very modern alternative sound. Performing three of their high energy songs, this band demonstrated that they are only getting started rocking the scene...
The Wrap-Up brings you the 5 largest music news stories of the week, as well as information about new album and music video releases. This week: an unreleased Green Day track, Paramore album speculations, and more...
(Artist - Song)
Her - Quite Like
The xx - I Dare You
Real Estate - Darling
Temples - Strange or Be Forgotten
Rubblebucket - If U C My Enemies
White Reaper - Judy French
Cherry Glazerr - Trash People
Hippo Campus - Boyish
Future Islands - Ran
Bon Iver - 33 “GOD”
Dirty Projectors - Cool Your Heart
Mansionair - Speak Easy
Skott - Glitter & Gloss
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo’s proposal for two years of free in-state college tuition is off to a rocky start. Some legislators, like House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello are hesitant to endorse a program perceived as economically infeasible, and others see it as a government giveaway...
Bringing their loud funky rhythms into the station, Tai Chi Funk Squad performed three of their explosive tunes for us during this HomeBRU'd Session...
The Wrap-Up brings you the 5 largest music news stories of the week, as well as information about new album and music video releases. This week: a touching tribute, a secret show, and more...
Local Native American activists led a demonstration Friday morning at the State House against oil pipelines across the nation. About 40 people attended the protest to call for divesting Providence city funds from banks that fund pipeline projects...
(artist-title)
Madiera - Come On Thru
Bon Iver - 21 Moon Water
Drugdealer - Suddenly
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness - Birthday Song
Palmas - Flowers
Hippo Campus - Vacation
The Pineapple Thief - Take Your Shot
Electric Guest - Back & Forth
Hamilton Leithauser and Rostam - The Morning Stars
Sleigh Bells - I Can Only Stare
This Wild Life - Hit the Reset
Ryan Adams - Do You Still Love Me?
...
Over 500 people gathered Sunday afternoon for an interfaith peaceful vigil to stand in solidarity against recent acts of anti-semitism around the country...
The Wrap-Up brings you the 5 largest music news stories of the week, as well as information about new album and music video releases. This week: Lorde's much-anticipated new single, new music from Coldplay, a chance for a meet-and-greet with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and more...